What Happened to the Five Hammering Men at NorthPark?

I can tell you what is now happening to NorthPark’s Five Hammering Men, Jonathan Borofsky’s silhouette-like sculptures of men at work, which have been displayed for years in the shopping mall’s South Court. That’s because all the reporters who have already noticed their absence (my former D colleague Caitlin Clark was first over at PaperCity) got the same statement from NorthPark. Paraphrased, the sculptures are being repaired, and will be returning to their task in NorthPark’s South Court in due time. The work was “unfortunately damaged” in some unspecified form or fashion, according to the NorthPark marketing team.

There’s the mystery. And probably a good reminder. Don’t touch the art.