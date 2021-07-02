Leading Off (7/2/21)

Sha’Carri Richardson Tests Positive for Marijuana, Will Miss 100 Meter Dash. The Carter graduate faces a 30-day suspension from Olympic activities after a drug test found marijuana in her system. This is an unbelievably outdated rule with a tragic outcome, considering marijuana is legal in Oregon where the trials occurred. Her trial result is erased and in an interview with the Today Show this morning, she accepted the 30-day suspension, which means she won’t run in the 100 meter dash. She will still be eligible for the 4×100 meter relay, just not her signature 100 meters

Police Chief Eddie Garcia Begins Anti-July 4th Fireworks Crusade. The chief is urging residents to call 911 if they hear fireworks this weekend and promising fines of up to $2,000. I hope the police response doesn’t just target neighborhoods of color, although council members for those neighborhoods called for help because of gunshots being fired into the air. Please don’t shoot your gun into the air. Here’s Fox 4: “Garcia says each patrol division will have individual operations targeting hotspots and historical problem areas for illegal fireworks and gunfire. South Dallas is among them.”

What’s the Deal With This Rain? We have a rather weak cold front slowly moving across Dallas-Fort Worth. As I type this just before 7 in Oak Lawn, it looks hazy outside and it’s pretty clearly been raining for a little while. Last night brought a pretty wild lightning show across the city, complete with heavy winds and grey skies. We’ll be dealing with some rain for most of the day—chances are at 70 percent—as this front moves south to Central Texas. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend, and the rain should be gone by Sunday and Monday. Enjoy the Fourth, y’all.