Leading Off (7/14/21)

Winter Storm Death Toll Now at 210. In its first data update since April, the Department of State Health Services believes an additional 59 deaths were caused by last February’s winter storm, bringing the state’s total death toll to 210. In Dallas County, the death toll rose from 11 to 20.

Texas State Reps Flee to D.C. Democrat members of the Texas House of Representatives held a press conference in Washington D.C. after they fled Texas to break quorum and stall a GOP push to pass new voting laws. President Biden praised the lawmakers tactics, while Republicans attending the special session in Austin approved an order to direct the sergeant at arms to force the representatives to return to the capitol. The Texas Democrats are now outside the state’s jurisdiction. It is the first time since 2003 that lawmakers have used to tactic. In addition to stopping the voting bill, the break in quorum also threatens other bills, like a measure to give retired school teachers an additional pension check.

American Airlines Boasts of Post-Pandemic Turnaround. At the height of the pandemic, the Fort Worth-based carrier was losing $100 million a day. In a quarterly report to investors, the airline says it made $1 million a day from April to June, and its revenue beat an expected drop in quarterly earnings compared to the same period in 2019.

Dallas Records 112th Homicide of the Year. A man was fatally shot in his apartment overnight off Fort Worth Ave. in West Dallas. The killing was the city’s 112th homicide of 2021.