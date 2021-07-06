Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Luka Dončić shows off the team’s upgraded runway. Courtesy of The Dallas Mavericks

Sports & Leisure

Happy Luka Dončić Day, Dallas

Dallas County has formally declared today Luka Doncic Day. Let's celebrate.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner July 6, 2021 10:03 am

Right now, Luka Doncic is not in Dallas. Or in the U.S. He is instead overseas, leading Slovenia to its first ever Olympics appearance and having a better summer than just about everybody else in the Mavs organization. Doncic and Slovenia will face Argentina on July 26.

That’s worth celebrating. But we would have spent today celebrating the Mavericks star guard anyway, because the Dallas County Commissioners Court just formally declared today, July 6, Luka Doncic Day. The order saluting Doncic, an “ambassador to the game of basketball” as well as a “representative to fine folks of Dallas County,” encourages fans to celebrate by showing their “pride and appreciation.”

That’s flexible advice. Celebrate as you see fit. Shoot off some leftover Luka Fireworks. Put an ornament on the Luka Tree. Watch some highlights on YouTube.

