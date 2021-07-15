Nature & Environment
Great Shot of Micro Storm Over Downtown Dallas
This is the Twitter content you come to FrontBurner for.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 15, 2021 11:33 am
Alex O’Donnell is working on an MSBA degree in economics at SMU’s Cox School. He digs cats. And he took this great picture yesterday. I’ve declared that O’Donnell is the FrontBurnervian of the day. Congrats!
Beautiful thunderstorm in Dallas right now @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/wqMTbWeasd
— Alex O'Donnell (@n_alexodonnell) July 15, 2021
