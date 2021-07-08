Local News
Clean Up After Your Fireworks, Dallas
It's illegal to shoot off fireworks in Dallas, and it's especially rude to leave a bunch of fireworks debris at city parks.
If the pops I heard in my neighborhood a couple nights ago are any guide, some of us are still shooting off the last of our Fourth of July fireworks. This is illegal, although I’m not going to scold anybody about that. I get it.
But this tweet, combined with the scene earlier this week at my own neighborhood park, where the basketball court was used as a makeshift Independence Day launchpad, does turn me into a living, breathing anti-litter PSA. If you’re going to blow stuff up, throw away the trash.
So this happened over the weekend in #DallasParks. Please be patient with our amazing Park Maintenance Staff as they work to clean up the after math of these illegal celebrations! They're working as fast as they can to return the parks to their pristine, clean, green conditions! pic.twitter.com/IfV4fPeGPN
— Dallas Park and Recreation Department (@DallasParkRec) July 6, 2021
