Clean Up After Your Fireworks, Dallas

If the pops I heard in my neighborhood a couple nights ago are any guide, some of us are still shooting off the last of our Fourth of July fireworks. This is illegal, although I’m not going to scold anybody about that. I get it.

But this tweet, combined with the scene earlier this week at my own neighborhood park, where the basketball court was used as a makeshift Independence Day launchpad, does turn me into a living, breathing anti-litter PSA. If you’re going to blow stuff up, throw away the trash.