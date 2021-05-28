Leading Off (5/28/21)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 160 new cases and four deaths. The average number of new daily cases for the past two-week period is 128; for the previous two-period, it was 206. Great progress. Encourage your friends to get vaccinated. Here is UT Southwestern’s latest projections on where we are headed, if you dig graphs.

Big Mavs Game Tonight. You know the deal. The Mavs are up 2-0 on the Clippers in the playoff series. The AAC will be nearly full with fans (which still makes me a little nervous). The stadium holds 19,200; 16,000 will attend tonight. Tip-off is 8:30. Let’s gooooooo.

Southwest Approaches 50th Anniversary. With the airline celebrating the milestone in June, CEO Gary Kelly did this Q&A with the DMN that you might enjoy. In related matters, here’s the video of a passenger punching out two teeth of a Southwest flight attendant. In-flight bad behavior is on the rise. With only mail-order medical credentials, I blame pandemic PTSD. Y’all, please. Go easy.

Weird Coverage of Colonial. OK, I know it’s really called the Charles Schwab Challenge, but that’s a dumb name. Anyway, local hero Jordan Spieth went out yesterday and shot a tournament-leading 63, yet Tim Cowlishaw decided to focus his column instead on Phil Mickelson’s lackluster round. (Anyone else miss Bill Nichols?)