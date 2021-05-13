Leading Off (5/13/21)

High-Rises Coming to Oak Lawn. A pair of apartment towers will go up at Cedar Springs and Throckmorton with the unanimous approval of the Dallas City Council. They’ll provide some contrast with the low-slung businesses and homes already in the neighborhood, the historic center of the city’s LGBTQ community, but developer Mike Ablon plans to leave existing buildings alone and has said all the right things about supporting the area’s cultural identity and vibrancy.

COVID. Dallas County on Wednesday reported 10 deaths* due to COVID-19 and 239 new cases. Tell your friends to get vaccinated.

More Dallas Businesses Making (Masked) Return To Offices. Only about 6% of 156 companies surveyed by the Dallas Regional Chamber are requiring workers to be vaccinated, although more than 80% said they’re having masks worn around the office. About 35% of the companies surveyed said their workplaces are fully open right now, with about 19% opening in May or June and another 29% shooting to get back at it in-person between July and September. I’m heading in soon myself. Not sure where I’m supposed to sit anymore.

Mavericks Beat Pelicans 125-107. Odds are looking good that Dallas will avoid the play-in tournament for the playoffs.

Cowboys 2021 Schedule Released. Dallas’ 18-week(!) season starts Sept. 9 visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nine road games, four NFC East games in the last five weeks of the season, and absolutely no predictions from me, even though we all know this is the year, baby, Super Bowl or bust, let’s go, how about them Cowboys.