Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner May 10, 2021 6:13 am

How an Obscure Security Company From Addison Helped Sell the Lie that the 2020 Election Was Stolen. It always somehow comes back to North Texas.

Mavs Finish Off 4-0 Week. Luka was ejected for a forcible key change on Collin Sexton, but the Mavs didn’t miss a beat, pulling away from the Cavs for the second game in a row. Their magic number for avoiding the play-in tournament is now 1.

Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders Fight at AT&T Stadium Attracts Record Crowd. Canelo won in front of 73,126 spectators.

