Leading Off (4/8/21)

Former Cop Accused in Killings Now Out of Jail. Bryan Riser, a former Dallas police officer arrested last month on capital murder charges stemming from two 2017 slayings, is a free man. A judge ruled Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence to hold him after prosecutors — who publicly disagreed with the lead detective investigating Riser — admitted as much. “The department that I used to love…they disrespected me,” Riser said after his release. Police Chief Eddie Garcia told The Dallas Morning News he believes his decision to fire and arrest Riser was correct, and that an investigation will continue. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Dallas Police Department on this or any other cases that are investigated in the city of Dallas,” said District Attorney John Creuzot.

COVID-19. Dallas County reported 22 deaths and 378 new cases Wednesday. Homebound seniors and people with disabilities who are enrolled in Meals on Wheels can soon start getting single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines at home. Get vaccinated.

Jerry Jones Still the Richest Man in Dallas, says Forbes. And yet all that money can’t buy the Cowboys owner another Super Bowl. Or happiness. Just that big dumb yacht.