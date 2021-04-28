Leading Off (4/28/21)

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 a.m. A slow-moving line of storms crept into North Texas overnight, and there is a chance for gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail in some areas. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow.

Council Blamed for Police “Defunding” That Never Happened. The Dallas city council did not have the guts to really address the bloated police budget during last year’s budget cycle, and they only ended up trimming off a little overtime pay. That hasn’t stopped political opponents, led by a blustery mayor, from blaming them for “defunding” the police. Keep this all in mind next time you wonder why there isn’t substantial police reform in America.

Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Make Their Case. No decision yet on whether the former-Dallas cop who shot and killed Botham Jean while he was at home in his apartment eating ice cream will have her charge and sentence reduced. Guyger’s lawyers are repeating the argument, rejected by the jury at trial, that the former cop made a mistake and walked into the wrong apartment before she killed the man she encountered inside. The three judge panel has the authority to overturn her conviction, but they must rule that there was a legal problem at trial, which rarely happens. There is no deadline for their decision.

Still No Charges After Man Dies in Collin County Custody. On March 14, Collin County jailers strapped Marvin Scott III to a restraint bed, pepper sprayed him, and placed a hood over his head after taking him into custody on a marijuana charge. Scott became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are fighting the release of information in the case, and no charges have been filed. One of the jailers who was fired after the incident has been reinstated after appealing his termination.

New COVID Cases Trend Towards Younger Residents. Dallas County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 175 new cases Tuesday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the newer cases include more young people likely because most residents aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Texas House may lift mask requirements on the house floor and allow media back into the chamber.

Mrs. Dallas Pageant Winner Missing. Lashun Massey, who is set to compete for the Mrs. Texas America crown Thursday, was last seen walking near a small lake in Irving. Police fear she may have fallen in and drowned. No foul play is suspected.

Mavs Crush Warriors. A 28-0 run helped seal the deal. Luka said the team was “pissed off” over how they played the previous game. They are 4-1 over their last five games, helping to solidify their playoff chances.