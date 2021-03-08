Leading Off (03/08/2021)

New Groups Should Be Eligible For Vaccine in the Next Few Days. I assume I will be eligible sometime toward the end of May. My parents have both shots, so that’s pretty much all I cared about anyway. Anyway, regardless of what the governor has said, please continue to mask up and keep your distance, and get your shot when your time comes. Let’s get through this as quickly as possible.

Woman Dead, Two Children Injured in Colorado Boulevard Shooting. The kids, 13 and 9, are in “serious but stable” condition. The woman, unidentified, appears to have shot herself, authorities said.

Garland Police Search for Man Wanted in Slaying. Police say Rodrigo Roman Villareal, 40, shot and killed his girlfriend in her apartment while two of her three children were there. The kids, both under 10, were found wandering nearby.

Luka Doncic Gets 8 Points and 8 Assists in All-Star Game Start. More important, he didn’t get hurt. They shouldn’t have played it, but the game was fairly entertaining, especially the second quarter.