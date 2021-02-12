Look Inside the Most Expensive Hotel Penthouse Suite in Downtown Dallas

Here’s the latest from the National Weather Service: “WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. … Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Bitterly cold temperatures expected. Near blizzard conditions possible.”

Perfect timing. Because today is the first day you can stay in one of the two penthouse suites at Thompson Dallas, the new Hyatt-branded hotel in the downtown development called The National. So while your pipes are bursting at home, you can hunker down in 2,000 square feet of luxury. It’ll cost you $10,000 per night, but, from the press release, here’s what you get in the two suites, which are located on the 49th floor, making them the highest penthouses in the state:

Guests arriving at Penthouse 4902 will be greeted by a striking Windsor Smith for Jamie Beckwith interlocking patterned wood floor, a dramatic curved wall with a metallic handmade textile by Dallas-based Craft Wallcoverings, and will have the flexible option of an additional bedroom to expand from a one- to a two-bedroom space. Highlights of the one-bedroom Penthouse 4903 include a sinuous blue mohair velvet sofa and walnut and glass coffee table design by Vladimir Kagan, glamorous lacquered shelving, and an indulgent soaking tub overlooking the north side of downtown Dallas. Each penthouse has a living room, bar, gas fireplaces, dining tables for eight, and bathrooms include natural marble vanity tops, custom-stained white oak floors and walls, black marble showers and smart technology steam showers with RGB lights and sound systems. Penthouse guests will also have access to in-room spa treatments and curated culinary experiences from Thompson Dallas signature restaurants Catbird and Nine as well as Monarch and Kessaku, the two new top-floor restaurants inside The National helmed by Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant, which are set to open March 10. Reflecting Thompson Dallas’ commitment to its art collection, the penthouses feature work by celebrated photographers David Yarrow and Tyler Shields, sculpture by Art Fairchild, and paintings by J.D. Miller, Brandon Boyd, and Lea Fisher.

