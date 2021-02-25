Leading Off (2/25/2021)

Remember That Guy, Jamie Faith, Who Was Tragically Shot and Killed in Oak Cliff Back in October While Walking His Dog, Maggie, With His Wife? And afterwards, his wife, Jennifer Faith, said the masked shooter approached them from behind just as they were leaving their home on South Waverly Drive, fired at Jamie’s head several times, then tried to bind Jennifer’s hands and steal her jewelry? Well, Jennifer was arrested yesterday on a federal charge of obstruction of justice. Police say that text messages show that Jennifer was having a “full-blown emotional affair” with the actual shooter, Darrin Rubin Lopez, a former high school and college boyfriend from Tennessee. Police arrested Lopez for the shooting in January, alleging that he shot Jamie and then fled to Tennessee. Former Dallas County prosecutor Toby Shook is representing Jennifer.

Seriously? Hail? The temperature swing from 2 to 81 apparently means that showers and thunderstorms, which are expected to start later this afternoon, may bring quarter-size hail along with heavy rains. On the bright side, at least it’s not falling airplane debris, which just missed my sister’s house in Broomfield, Colorado earlier this week.

Hooters With No Servers and a Food Truck on Steroids? I really just have so many questions today. Hoots Wings apparently plans to serve the chain’s beloved wings without the side of sexism across North Texas, taking on Dallas-based Wingstop. Meanwhile, former Fast N’ Loud TV host Richard Rawlings is designing a 42-foot-long, $500,000 food truck with t-shirt cannons, which will be parked in the “Monkey Yard” behind his restaurant, Gas Monkey Garage, on Merrill Road. I’m guessing he will also have wings, like Flying Monkey Wings or somesuch. Maybe they, too, can be shot from cannons.

Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Faces Misdemeanor Weapons Charge for Having Five Firearms in His Vehicle. An arrest warrant shows that the 29-year-old musical artist, née Markies Deandre Conway, was stopped on February 13 after officers, who were surveilling a strip mall in east Oak Cliff, pulled over his black Yukon for minor traffic violations (pulling out of the parking lot without yielding to traffic and not fully stopping at an intersection). Officers asked Beezy to roll down his windows, but he said he couldn’t because they were bulletproof. He cooperated with a request to get out of the vehicle, but when an ID check indicated a gang affiliation, and officers say they spotted a gun visible on the floorboard, they searched the vehicle and found four additional firearms. Beezy was shot three times in Lewisville in October 2018, a month after opening for Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Dallas County Reports 789 New COVID-19 Cases and 25 Deaths. County Judge Clay Jenkins says that the Fair Park vaccination site will continue to prioritize second doses as they attempt to catch up with delays caused by last week’s storms. Military and FEMA personnel pitched in yesterday for the first time as part of a new nationwide effort launched by the Biden administration. Dallas is one of three locations in Texas to receive a FEMA vaccination site; the other two are in Arlington and Houston. Locally, the goal is to help vaccinate 21,000 people per week from Dallas’ 17 most vulnerable zip codes. But the post-thaw rush for second doses led to a bit of a bottleneck on Wednesday, with cars snaking around Fair Park earlier in the day. Officials are requesting that only people who were supposed to receive their second shot on or before February 17 should report to Fair Park for vaccinations today.