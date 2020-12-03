Leading Off (12/3/2020)

Dallas County Reports 1,640 New Cases and Three Deaths. Nearly 16 percent of Dallas County hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. Yesterday was the sixth day above the governor’s threshold of 15 percent; assuming we keep things up today, that means bar, restaurant, and retail occupancy will again be reduced to 50 percent.

The Greatest Show on Dirt Begins Today. Globe Life Field in Arlington is hosting the National Finals Rodeo for the first time ever through December 12. The plan is to allow 15,000 fans per night into the 40,300-seat capacity stadium. The NFR has a contract with Las Vegas through 2025, but Sean Decker, the Rangers’ executive vice president, hopes it might come home permanently to Dallas after that. What has become a multi-million dollar, Swarovski crystal-encrusted, denim-clad, star-studded event event actually started in Fair Park in 1959.

Downtown Eyeball Sculpture to Be Repaired at an Estimated Cost of $100,000. The sculpture, which has been installed in the lawn across from the Joule since 2013, was tagged on May 29 during a protest for George Floyd’s death with the message “NOW UC US,” along withFloyd’s initials and his words, “I can’t breathe.” Tony Tassett, the sculptor and a Michigan resident, says there’s also some general wear and tear that needs to be repaired. He plans to return in March to do the final touch-ups himself.

Those Aren’t UFOs. On Saturday and Sunday night, Walmart and Intel will be hosting the choreographed, contactless Drone Light Holiday Show at the Cotton Bowl.