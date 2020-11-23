Leading Off (11/23/2020)

Cowboys Win. After coming from behind twice to defeat the Vikings, the Cowboys — who just won their third game — will improbably play for first place in the NFC East when they face the Washington Players of Football on Thanksgiving. CeeDee Lamb had an insane touchdown catch.

COVID. Dallas County reported 1,862 cases and one death on Sunday. That makes it 1,800-plus cases for four days straight. It’s bad all over the state, so please keep that in mind on Thanksgiving.

JC Penney Moves Out of its Plano Headquarters. It’s finishing up its bankruptcy case, it hasn’t paid rent in months, and its employees are working from home, so it makes sense to vacate.

Mavs Offseason Begins and Ends. After trading for Josh Richardson on draft night and then noted tough guy James Johnson on Saturday (or maybe it was late Friday — a lot of things were happening), sending out Seth Curry, Justin Jackson, and Delon Wright in the process, then re-signing bubble hero Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein, and J.J. Barea, plus signing wing Wes Ukundu, along with draftees Josh Green, Tyrell Terry, and Tyler Bey, the Mavs actually have too many players. They’ll have to cut someone in training camp. Nothing flashy happened and I’m honestly fine with that. A lot of bad deals went down over the weekend. The Mavs didn’t make one of them.