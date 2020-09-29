Leading Off (9/29/20)

Stars Lose. From the Tampa Bay Times: “We’re going to be Stanley Cup champs forever,” Victor Hedman said after the 2-0 win in Game 6 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. “It’s going to be in the history. Our kids, our grandkids, if they look at the Stanley Cup, they’re going to see our names.” The bandwagon hit a wall that looks a whole lot like a 6-foot-6 Swede. I wasn’t wearing my seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. I need a hug. And a body cast.

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 197 additional cases and one death. “County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement that people need to continue taking precautions against the virus as its downward trend has stalled. ‘Our numbers remain flat but our progress has stopped and we may begin to see a tick up,’ he said.” Collin County reported 233 cases and one death.

‘Undead Bandit’ Sentenced. This happened Friday. And it was just a sentencing. But I felt it deserved mention. Because “Undead Bandit” is a damn cool nom de robbery.

SEC Accuses Cedar Hill Man of $1.1 Million Scam. In a complaint filed yesterday, the commission called Clifton Curtis Sneed Jr. a “recidivist securities law violator.” They got a name for people like Sneed. That name is called “recidivism.” Not a pretty name, is it?

Remember Botham Jean. Today would have been his 29th birthday. Mayor Eric Johnson has proclaimed it #BeLikeBo Day.