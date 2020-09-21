Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (09/21/2020)

That was ridiculous.

September 21, 2020

Stars Up 1-0 In Stanley Cup Finals. I’m not going to pretend like I watched (you’re better off without me, Stars fans) so here are the key takeaways from their 4-1 series-opening win. Game 2 is tonight.

Cowboys Win. Somehow. I did watch this one and I don’t think I can tell you how many times I said out loud, “What are they doing?” Two botched fake punts, going for two early, running down the clock as they played for a long field goal to win it—I had a lot of questions. That doesn’t even count all the turnovers that got them down 20-0 in the first quarter. But thanks to one of the best onside kicks I’ve ever seen, they came back to beat the cursed Falcons.

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 771 more cases and one death. If my math is correct, since 572 came from the state’s reporting system, and most of those are older, the number of new cases is 199. Data on hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits won’t be available until Tuesday.

Mayor Hasn’t Talked to Council Members in Months. Outside of meetings, of course. Am I surprised? No. Am I disappointed? Yes. Do I think the mayor is going to brandish a sheaf of emails at the next meeting? Yes. Does it make me laugh that I have seen some people call him the “Milk Mayor” on social media? Absolutely.

Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open. Great name. DeChambeau, who played at SMU, shot a three-under 67 on a Winged Foot course where no one else could break par on his way to his first major title. (I didn’t see this, obviously.)

