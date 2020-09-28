Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Catch Jamie Thompson on KERA’s Think Today

She'll be talking about her new book, Standoff.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 28, 2020 10:31 am

If you missed my Zoom conversation last week with Jamie Thompson about her new book, Standoff, it really was magic. Special stuff. Groundbreaking. Today at noon, Krys Boyd has the unenviable task of following that up with her own interview with Jamie on KERA’s Think show. You should tune in, and you should buy the book. Here’s an excerpt we ran. It centers on Larry Gordon, a SWAT crisis negotiator. (And, in all seriousness, here’s how I imagine Boyd will treat me after she finishes her interview with Jamie.)

