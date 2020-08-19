Pastor George Mason: Mayor’s Pray Dallas Event ‘Undermines the Role of Science in Public Health’

George Mason has been the senior pastor of Wilshire Baptist for more than 30 years. In May, Mayor Eric Johnson asked him for help in assembling an interfaith group to serve in an advisory capacity to the mayor’s office. That’s what Mason thought he was doing, anyway. He got about 15 people together. They had one conference call with the mayor. Mason describes it as less than productive.

The mayor didn’t consult with this group before issuing a proclamation that today is Pray Dallas Day. Instead, when it came to asking the citizens of Dallas to pray away a pandemic, he listened to a home improvement contractor from The Colony who claims God spoke to him in a dream. I explained this bizarre situation yesterday. I have repeatedly sought comment from Tristan Hallman, the mayor’s chief of policy and communications. No response. I texted the mayor himself. No response.

So I asked George Mason what he makes of Pray Dallas Day. Here’s what he wrote: