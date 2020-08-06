Leading Off (8/6/20)

Dallas Mayor Asks City Auditor to Investigate Honu Management Group. The Washington-based company was awarded a $14 million contract to run one of the county’s largest public testing sites at the University of Dallas, but Mayor Eric Johnson voiced concerns yesterday after the Dallas Morning News questioned the vetting process, pointing out the company’s prior investigation for involvement in a foot cream kickback scheme, among other things.

The Dallas Art Fair Is Canceled for 2020. Kelly Cornell, the event’s director, announced yesterday afternoon that after an initial postponement from April to October, the high-profile international event has been canceled for the year. “This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, but with the high number of COVID-19 cases in Texas and global travel restrictions, we have to put the safety of our dealers and collectors first,” Cornell said.

Dallas County Reports 2,340 Children Have Contracted COVID-19 Since July 1. Sixty-one of those kids have been hospitalized. New cases for all ages were at 508 yesterday, and there were four deaths.

Gov. Abbott Will Be in Town Today to Discuss the Flu. The roundtable will be at UT Southwestern Medical Center at 11:30 a.m. Cuz yeah, that season’s coming, too.