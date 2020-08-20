Education
DISD Goes Online Only Through at Least October 6
Get ready for some more screen time, folks.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 20, 2020 4:11 pm
DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced moments ago that the district won’t be seeing kids in person until at least October 6. “It is what it is,” he said. Here’s video of his press conference.
(Totally unrelated: someone needs to do an article about Hinojosa’s pandemic weight-loss program. Dude is looking very trim.)
