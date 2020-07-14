Poll: Should We Rename Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard?

Well, here’s an idea. State Rep. Carl Sherman, who represents District 109 (DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas) issued a release today saying that he supports renaming the street on which the Dallas Police Department has its headquarters. The Dallas Observer wrote about this effort a few days ago. I won’t link to their site because all the pop-up ads and tracking software make my computer overheat (not exaggerating). But here’s a 2015 Texas Monthly story explaining why it was a bad idea to name a street after Mirabeau Buonaparte Lamar. As in:

Texas’s bombastic and grandiose second president is now the namesake of a university and at least a dozen lesser Texas schools, a principal Austin thoroughfare, and a Northeast Texas county. Nobody is clamoring to change any of those names, despite the fact that he was a slaveholder, a fire-eating states rights advocate and an ardent practitioner of ethnic cleansing. Whether you judge it through hindsight or by the standards of his own times, Lamar’s Texas presidency was a miserable failure, much of it thanks to Lamar’s extreme racism and ethnocentrism.

So what about Botham Jean, the man who, by all accounts, was a great guy and was murdered by an off-duty cop while he was eating ice cream in his own apartment right across the street from police headquarters? What say you?