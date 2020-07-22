Leading Off (7/22/20)

DISD Superintendent Wants to Open Schools After Labor Day. In a conversation with the DMN editorial board, Michael Hinohosa says he intends to open schools for in-person instruction by Sep. 8 as long as “Dallas County can get control of its COVID-19 cases.” There was some hopeful news on that front yesterday, but the school reopening question is still a difficult one. Summer camps have shown to increase spread among people ages 10 to 19. Essential workers and parents with special needs students are dreading more online schooling. Pediatricians worry about the quarantine’s long-term effect on children immunization rates. And high school athletes are feeling the pressure.

Dwaine Caraway Seeks Home Confinement. Ex-Dallas City Council Member Dwaine Caraway is serving his nearly 5-year sentence for bribery and kickbacks at a federal facility in Big Spring. Now that there have been COVID-19 cases at the West Texas prison, he wants to serve that time at home, citing extensive health concerns.

Woman Says South Side Apartments Made Her Sick. Laura Levine suffered chronic health problems for a year — respiratory infections, ear infections — and doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong until they took a nasal culture and found mold. She has now sued her apartment complex, South Side on Lamar, after mold was found circulating in the air conditioning system.

Amazon Will Test Driverless Cars in Dallas. First Uber wanted to use Dallas’ streets to experiment with driverless technology. Now Amazon is jumping in the fray. It makes sense. If you want to make sure driverless cars won’t kill people, test it in a city where the streets are designed to ensure there are few people around.

Fort Worth Family Does Not Contract COVID-19 During Florida Beach Vacation. But their teenage son was hit by lightning.