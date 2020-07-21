Leading Off (7/21/20)

Report Says Masks Work. The University of North Texas Health Science Center released a new report that states, “You are a damn fool if you don’t wear a mask in public places.” OK, I might have made up that quote. But it’s true. (Dallas County again eclipsed 1,000 new cases yesterday, but Dr. Philip Huang, the county’s health director, says it looks like we are hitting a plateau.)

Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz Aren’t Friends. I know we addressed this yesterday on the blog, but I just want to give props to whoever wrote the DMN headline: “Mark Cuban, Ted Cruz Accuse Each Other of Lacking Testicular Fortitude in Testy Twitter Spat.”

KPMG Names Woman to Top Post. One of the largest accounting firms in the world named Kim Kesler as the next managing partner of its Dallas practice. She is the first woman to have that title in the firm’s 105-year history.

DFW Restaurant Week Is Still On. The start is being moved back a bit, to August 31, but it will happen.