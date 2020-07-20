Now Ted Cruz Is Fighting With Mark Cuban

This morning, I pointed to Mavs proprietor Mark Cuban’s response to Mark Davis’ tweet wherein he was apoplectic about even the idea that a member of the team might kneel during the National Anthem. Which, by the way, is what a military veteran told Colin Kaepernick to do instead of sitting. Anyway, now, Ted Cruz has entered the fray and has quickly turned the conversation to … China.

Have some balls for once @tedcruz. Speak to me. It’s my tweet. https://t.co/QGza2qWoRR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

I can say Black Lives Matter. I can say there is systemic racism in this country. I can say there is a Pandemic that you have done little to end. I can say I care about this country first and last and.. https://t.co/URFs41XloY — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

I am going to hammer toss my phone into the sun. And then maybe try to retrieve it.