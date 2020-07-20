Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Now Ted Cruz Is Fighting With Mark Cuban

I'm so tired.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 20, 2020 3:10 pm

This morning, I pointed to Mavs proprietor Mark Cuban’s response to Mark Davis’ tweet wherein he was apoplectic about even the idea that a member of the team might kneel during the National Anthem. Which, by the way, is what a military veteran told Colin Kaepernick to do instead of sitting. Anyway, now, Ted Cruz has entered the fray and has quickly turned the conversation to … China.

I am going to hammer toss my phone into the sun. And then maybe try to retrieve it.

