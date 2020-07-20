Leading Off (7/20/20)

New COVID Testing Site Opening Today. It’s at Mountain View College and results should be available in two to three days. Speaking of …

Seventeen Straight Days With New Coronavirus Cases Reported Numbering Over 1,000. Specifically, 1,044, and two deaths.

Can a Deck Park Help Heal Southern Dallas? If you listen to April Allen, the new president of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, there is a good chance you will be convinced that it can.

Mark Davis Remains a Clown, No Longer Needed as Mavs Fan. Mark Cuban caught the lob, cocked it back over his head, and dunked on the radio show host, columnist, and bad faith expert.