Leading Off (7/20/20)
Hot today. You surprised?
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 20, 2020 8:03 am
New COVID Testing Site Opening Today. It’s at Mountain View College and results should be available in two to three days. Speaking of …
Seventeen Straight Days With New Coronavirus Cases Reported Numbering Over 1,000. Specifically, 1,044, and two deaths.
Can a Deck Park Help Heal Southern Dallas? If you listen to April Allen, the new president of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, there is a good chance you will be convinced that it can.
Mark Davis Remains a Clown, No Longer Needed as Mavs Fan. Mark Cuban caught the lob, cocked it back over his head, and dunked on the radio show host, columnist, and bad faith expert.
