Leading Off (6/19/20)

Your Coronavirus Takeaway: Stay Inside and/or Wear a Mask. Will has a story publishing at 9 a.m. about this, but we topped 900 hospitalizations yesterday. North Texas—that’s technically 19 counties, but the concentration is in Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin—now have 923 people hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s up 200 in a day. We had 396 new cases yesterday. And County Judge Clay Jenkins plans to hold an emergency meeting today at 8 a.m. to mandate that businesses require masks when physical distancing is not possible. You can’t afford to not take this seriously.

Today Is Juneteenth. It’s the celebration of when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston in 1865 and ordered the slaves to be freed—two full years after the Emancipation Proclamation. WFAA went to Oak Cliff and spoke to Black business owners. A photo of suited up 6-year-old Harper Anthony, courtesy of NeAndre Broussard’s Black Menswear, has gone viral again. We profiled Broussard a few months back. Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, 93-year-old Opal Lee is again marching until the government makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. (In 2016, she marched all the way to D.C.!) Here is how to celebrate today.

Maybe Just Don’t Go To the Damn Movies Yet. AMC is further politicizing the mask argument by not requiring them in theaters. Dallas-based Cinemark will open with more safety precautions today—but, still, guests are only “strongly encouraged” to wear masks. (Employees will be in masks and gloves, but the masks only work—and they work well!— if everyone is wearing them.) I get it. This sucks. Life isn’t normal. But do you really want to risk it all for *checks listings*, uh, Sonic the Hedgehog?

Storm Chances Return Tonight. Most of the day will be dry and bright and in the 90s. The rain chances are mostly overnight. Expect a humid Father’s Day with rain chances of around 20 percent.