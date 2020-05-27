Omar Narvaez Has a Strong Mask Game

Today, the City Council unanimously passed the Comprehensive Environmental & Climate Action Plan. I know some folks think it didn’t go far enough. We’ll talk about that later. Right now, I want to talk about Councilman Omar Narvaez’s mask, the one he wore to the lunch break press conference underway as I type this. This was a big deal for Narvaez, as he chairs the city’s Environment and Sustainability Committee. So what did he do to celebrate? He wore a Key lime green blazer, and he perfectly matched his mask to it. District 6 should be proud. This is solid sartorial work.