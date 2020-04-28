Tennis Is Approved on Open Courts as of Friday! Huzzah!

Governor Abbott’s new executive order states that as of Friday, Texans can play outdoor sports as long as they don’t come into direct contact with others, and no more than four participants play at any time. You know, like tennis. The USTA has provided some specific and useful suggestions. If you hadn’t already stopped getting water from the on-court coolers when the captain of the High Point tennis team told you that she saw a lady take the top off, dip her sweaty towel in it, and ring it out in the cooler, then now is certainly the time to cease the practice and invest in your own monogrammed water jug. Although doubles with significant others for partners is the safest, if you decide to share the court with your best doubles buddy, the USTA advises “NO Bryan Brothers Chest Bumps and NO whispering to each other from a close distance to strategize.” Chest bumps are like porn — it’s never a good look for amateurs — and Apple watches were made for covert signals, so no loss there.

It remains to be seen how public facilities and private clubs will choose to open and monitor their facilities and pro shops, which appear to be generally governed by the overall 25 percent occupancy restriction. Managed public courts in Dallas, like Kiest and Fretz, say they are waiting to get guidance from the city, and some private facilities, like Greenhill and SMU, will follow the lead of their school administrations. But to prepare yourself to get on any available open courts, there’s one thing you can commit to over the next couple of days. Although it seems unlikely that a tennis ball can transmit COVID-19, it’s possible. So the USTA also recommends playing with two cans of balls with different numbers. You should only touch your designated balls, and your opponent should do the same. That means in order to pick up the balls that aren’t your balls, you need to use your racquet head, or feet. So start working on your technique. (Of course, unlike this guy, you’re going to have to catch your opponent’s balls with your racquet, and not your hand.) Please keep me apprised of your progress.