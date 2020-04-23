For This Year’s Best of Big D, Tell Us About Your Heroes

Usually this time of year, the D Magazine editorial staff is meeting monthly in a conference room that doesn’t really allow for social distancing, talking through our favorite restaurants, bars, shops, vets, columnists, hairdressers, car washer-ers, politicians, and so-on. You know where that sentence construction is leading: things have changed, and so has our annual Best of Big D feature.

Part of our annual honorarium of the best of Dallas involved asking our readers for their favorites. We want you to participate this year, too. Just differently.

The 2020 edition of the Best of Big D will focus on the people who are getting us through this, the doctors and the nurses and the grocers and the social service providers and the neighbor who surprised his kid with a 16th birthday party at a distance. We’re calling it the hero edition, and we believe there are heroes everywhere—that restaurateur who pivoted to takeout and selling boxes of local produce while keeping his employees on payroll? Hero. The vet who’s still providing care to your aging, sick, sweet cat? Hero.

We know we can’t find all these stories ourselves. So instead of asking you to vote for your favorite margarita, we’re asking you to look around and find the helpers in your community. And then we have a nice, simple form for you to tell us about them. We want to lift their stories up. Help us do it. Vote here, through May 11. We want submissions from all over North Texas. So let’s hear about your heroes, Tarrant and Collin and Denton and Rockwall.

Best of Big D will run in the August issue of the magazine. And when we can do so safely, we’ll bring us all together again to celebrate the city and the people who make it what it is.