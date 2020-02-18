Queso Beso Gets a Grammar Lesson on ‘Everyday’

Queso Beso is a new restaurant downtown. It looks gorgeous. I haven’t eaten there, so I can’t attest to the food’s quality. But I do have a criticism of the menu. As I was passing by this afternoon, I stopped for a sec and took this shot: Under the logo. Upper lefthand side. According to the menu, things at Queso Beso are happening “all day everyday.” [deep sigh] “Everyday,” one word, means “normal or commonplace.” While you might make queso every day, everyday queso wouldn’t be worth walking across downtown to eat. I’m a persnickety person when it comes to words (but not when it comes to flip-flops). So I appreciate your patience and that of Queso Beso owner Tim Headington as I work through my personal issues.