Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
One of the best seats in house: at the bar, under the twinkle lights, with a cocktail.

Dining

Queso Beso Gets a Grammar Lesson on ‘Everyday’

People, I'm sorry for this. I can't help myself.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 18, 2020 4:29 pm

Queso Beso is a new restaurant downtown. It looks gorgeous. I haven’t eaten there, so I can’t attest to the food’s quality. But I do have a criticism of the menu. As I was passing by this afternoon, I stopped for a sec and took this shot:Under the logo. Upper lefthand side. According to the menu, things at Queso Beso are happening “all day everyday.” [deep sigh] “Everyday,” one word, means “normal or commonplace.” While you might make queso every day, everyday queso wouldn’t be worth walking across downtown to eat. I’m a persnickety person when it comes to words (but not when it comes to flip-flops). So I appreciate your patience and that of Queso Beso owner Tim Headington as I work through my personal issues.

