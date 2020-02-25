New EarBurner: Ex-CIA, FBI Agent Tracy Walder Talks About Her New Memoir

Today is a big day for Tracy Walder. The ex-CIA, ex-FBI, ex-Hockaday teacher is now a published author. Her book, The Unexpected Spy, is now available. And to honor the event, we had her on EarBurner. If you haven’t read our Zac Crain’s profile of her in the February issue, you should absolutely do so here. An excerpt:

It is up to Walder to explain how a blond Jewish sorority girl from California ended up hunting terrorists in Afghanistan in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, and how that same woman ended up here, teaching at an all-girls school in a city she had no real reason to move to, married to an orthodontist. It’s a LinkedIn page that reads like an episode of The Americans.

She was on Good Morning America today. She’s been on NPR. Ellen Pompeo, the Grey’s Anatomy star, bought the rights to her story and is producing an ABC series for her Calamity Jane production company.

Now she can add EarBurner guest to her resume. She joined Zac and Tim to explore more of her story. Buy her book and get to know her.