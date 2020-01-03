Ethan Couch, of ‘Affluenza’ Infamy, Back in Jail After Violating Probation

Ethan Couch violated his probation by allegedly testing positive for THC on Thursday and is again in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.

Couch, now all of 22, is the son of wealthy, bad parents whose “affluenza” defense struck a nationwide nerve. It also helped him to a light sentence of 10 years probation for intoxication manslaughter, after Couch drove drunk at age 16 and killed four people.

He has violated probation before. Couch served two years in jail after late-2015 video showed him around alcohol at party, seemingly playing beer pong. He was arrested for the violation in Mexico, after fleeing there with his mother.

His parents, now divorced, have also taken their turns with the justice system. Most recently it was Ethan’s dad, Fred Couch, arrested for family violence. A grand jury declined to indict last month.

In a short statement to the Associated Press, Couch’s attorneys, Scott Brown and Reagan Wynn, said their client has “never been positive for the use of any substance before.”