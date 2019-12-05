Leading Off (12/5/19)

American and Southwest are Down on Delays and Up on Timely Arrivals. In November, American only cancelled 0.8 percent of flights, and Southwest cancelled just 1%. This is a major improvement from earlier in the year.

Former Firefighter in Fort Worth Sues City and Coworkers. She alleges sexual assault and harassment during her time with the fire department. She said she was raped by two superiors and that no one bothered to look into it when she spoke up.

Teen in Custody, Man at Large after Burglaries. Following burglaries at Subways and Pizza Huts in Irving, police arrested 17-year-old David Jimenez, while 23-year-old David Hernandez is still at large.

New Rangers Uniforms Unveiled. Including a powder blue number that will be worn during all home Sunday games. Joey Gallo was pleased.

Dallas Men Flee Garland Police. Luis Gerardo Ruiz and Jose Oscar Garcia tried to flee Garland police in a stolen pickup but were both taken into custody. They’re facing several charges including theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.