Leading Off (12/09/19)

Mavs Almost Win After Being Down 24. They didn’t lose it on Luka Doncic’s last shot — some truly awful defense for at least the first half did most of the work — but put me in the camp that Luka was clearly hit on the elbow and should have had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line at the very least. Anyway, good fourth quarter effort. Last season, they would have lost by 36 points.

Cold Front Coming. As someone who is juuuuust sort of getting over being sick, I’m definitely looking forward to [scans story] a 40-degree temperature change.

Michael Bloomberg Was in Town. The late entry into the Democratic presidential field got off one good joke: “Do we really want a general election between two New York billionaires to which I say… ‘Who’s the other one?’” But I don’t think he would be a great president.