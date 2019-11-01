Leading Off (11/1/19)

Indictments Issued in Killing of Brandoniya Bennett. The 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in her own apartment by a shooter who fired into the wrong unit. Yesterday, Tyrese Simmons and Davonte Benton were indicted for murder. Both had been arrested and charged prior, but had not yet been indicted.

Yeah, It Froze Overnight. That’s only the second time North Texas has seen freezing temperatures on November 1. Normally, it’s 52. Instead, it’s 31. Bundle up.

Tornado Debris Still a Problem. The city expects it to take weeks to finish cleaning up all the detritus from last month’s storm. You can still volunteer to help.

Uber Breaks Ground in Deep Ellum. Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management has started building Uber’s 23-story tower. It’s still scheduled to open in 2022.