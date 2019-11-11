Get Ready for the Bitter Cold, Dallas

Today is the sort of Texas day that requires a lunch-time wardrobe change. As I write this, mid-morning, the temperature sits at a comfortable 62 degrees. By rush hour, an oncoming cold front will plunge temperatures into the mid-30s.

Although the overnight freeze (expect a low of 27 tonight) is not great, it’s sharp winds that will make this short but mighty front so brutal. Gusts could reach 40 miles per hour or higher, enough to pierce whatever light jacket you might’ve chosen after walking the dog this morning in quiet reflection about the mild fall weather. The winds are expected to move the wind chill into the low teens overnight.

While these temperatures are a nuisance for many of us, they are dangerous for the city’s homeless. And to prepare, the city is opening up the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as an overflow shelter. It’ll open tonight at 5:30 p.m. and close Wednesday morning at 7:30.

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing tonight, the @CityOfDallas Office of Homeless Solutions has set up an inclement weather shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. https://t.co/9dMLwhWyYP — Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) November 11, 2019

We’re expected to pop back into the 50s on Wednesday. Until then, stay warm and stay safe.