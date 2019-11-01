Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photo by Bret Redman.

Local News

At Least 800 Dallas Residences Were Damaged by Tornadoes

We're getting a better idea of the scale of the damage from last month's storm.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner November 1, 2019 10:28 am

We’re now getting a better sense of how much damage last month’s tornadoes wrecked upon the city. About 800 residential structures suffered some degree of damage. About half of those were either destroyed or seriously damaged. Residences bore the brunt of the EF-3 tornado that stormed from the area north of Love Field on its way to Richardson and Garland, wrecking Preston Hollow in the process. Another 87 commercial structures were damaged as well. The Insurance Council of Texas estimates that the tornadoes caused about $2 billion in damages.

Those numbers were provided by Phil Crone of the Dallas Builders Association, who got them from the city. I’m awaiting further details from City Hall and will update accordingly. Those numbers are just for the city of Dallas; when you factor in the other cities that were hit by tornadoes—10 of them tore through Dallas, Garland, Rockwall, and Richardson, among others—the property damage easily sails above 1,000 structures. Here’s how this all breaks down:

Affected: 156 – Very minimal damage

Minor: 356 – Damage to the exterior only. No structural members involved

Major: 287 – Damage to structural members

Destroyed: 106 – Loss of structural integrity

 

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments