Leading Off (10/3/19)

Amber Guyger Receives 10-Year Sentence. The jury was unanimous after 80 minutes. Botham’s little brother, Brandt Jean, delivered a victim impact statement afterward, during which he forgave Guyger and then hugged her. Both were in tears.

Portrait of Botham Jean Displayed in Former Workplace. The stunning piece, made with 10,000 pieces of wood, is on the wall at accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where Jean worked.

Police Chief Renee Hall Wants to Review Incidents after Guyger Trial. She is having the internal affairs department look into actions by police union head Mike Mata and Guyger’s partner, officer Martin Rivera. Activists have called for the resignation of both men.

Denton Cops Looking for Man Who Forced His Way into Three Women’s Residences. He threatened to assault the women after they opened their doors.