Leading Off (10/23/19)

Nine Tornadoes Confirmed from the Storms Across North Texas. Six more tornadoes were added to the books yesterday, making the total number nine from Sunday’s devastation. Thousands of businesses and residents have now gotten their power restored. At least 104 buildings were destroyed, while more than 280 sustained major damage. “We still have no known casualties, which is remarkable considering the strength of the tornado and the extent of the damage it caused,” Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted.

Some Dallas Restaurants Are Serving Free Meals to Tornado Victims. The list includes Amberjax Fish Market Grill and Shell Shack, and they’ll offer the free meals through tomorrow evening.

DA Creuzot Wants Guyger Trial Judge to Recuse Herself from His Contempt Case. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot did an interview about Amber Guyger’s trial the night before it started, and State District Judge Tammy Kemp set a hearing date for October 31 to see if Creuzot is guilty of contempt of court. Creuzot wants Kemp to recuse herself from the case, noting her visible disapproval, and assign another judge to hear it.

Flower Mound Teacher Arrested for Molesting Boy. James Larue Moore is in Dallas County jail on one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The victim recently came forward about the abuse, which happened in 2015. Moore admitted to the abuse via Facebook message. Police think there may be additional victims.