Leading Off (9/27/19)

The State Rests Its Case. By the end of the day, prosecutors had praised the police who sped to the scene after Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean in his own home. The court watched multiple angles of bodycam footage of the officers giving CPR. “What you guys did was exceptionally heroic,” the lead prosecutor told one cop yesterday. The state then put that up against Guyger’s behavior in the wake of the violence: no blood on her uniform, no blood on the blue latex gloves in her pocket. Prosecutors used that as evidence that Guyger didn’t attempt CPR on Jean after she shot him; they showed photos of her pacing in the hallway, texting on her phone, while the man lay dying. Her defense maintains it is a “awful and tragic, but innocent” mistake. Jean was likely between 13 and 15 feet away from the door when he was shot, according to a Texas Ranger who provided testimony.

Superintendent Hinojosa Gets a Contract Extension. Dallas ISD’s trustees voted 6-1 to give Hinojosa another five years running the district. It will last until September of 2024 and boosts his salary to $351,750, including an incentive plan that could add another $140,000. “Those goals have yet to be ironed out,” reports The News’ Corbett Smith.

Carolyn Davis May Have Wanted to Withdraw Her Guilty Plea. Attorneys for Ruel Hamilton say the late Councilwoman Carolyn Davis was planning on pulling her plea of guilty on bribery charges before she was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Hamilton, the developer accused of bribing her, argued earlier that the money he gave was to pay for kids to visit historic civil rights locations. Here is WFAA: “In the two months before her death, Carolyn Davis told me on multiple occasions, and with increasing frequency over time, that she intended to reverse her plea, and to plead not guilty to the charges of bribery involving Ruel Hamilton,” wrote former Dallas City Council member Diane Ragsdale, a friend of Davis’ for three decades, in a sworn statement filed in federal court Thursday.”

R.I.P. Globe Life Park. The last game for the stadium is on Sunday.