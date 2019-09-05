Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Media

Illustrator Michael Hogue Delivers Banger for Cowboys Preview

The DMN is publishing some good work here.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 5, 2019 9:53 am

This isn’t the first time I’ve drawn attention in this space to the work of DMN illustrator Michael Hogue. I couldn’t find it online, but here’s a picture of the wraparound cover that came with the paper today. There are some really nice touches here. Let’s hope the Bravo Eugenia finds nothing but calm waters this season.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments