Media
Illustrator Michael Hogue Delivers Banger for Cowboys Preview
The DMN is publishing some good work here.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 5, 2019 9:53 am
This isn’t the first time I’ve drawn attention in this space to the work of DMN illustrator Michael Hogue. I couldn’t find it online, but here’s a picture of the wraparound cover that came with the paper today. There are some really nice touches here. Let’s hope the Bravo Eugenia finds nothing but calm waters this season.
Comments