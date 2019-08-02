Leading Off (8/2/19)

‘Dozens’ of Gunshots Fired Outside McKinney Ave. Club. A fight broke out inside Tate’s around 1:15 a.m. this morning. Police say it poured outside, and those involved started shooting. Miraculously, nobody was injured. There were also two shootings in Oak Cliff overnight.

Alleged Wife Killer Was Covered in Blood When Police Opened Door. Peter Noble Nicholas III was “partially covered in blood” and had an extension cord around his neck when police knocked on the door at Hotel Zaza. Police were called at 10:25 p.m. to help a woman who was screaming and possibly high. Officers arrived an hour later and found the woman shot to death. The response time took so long because officers were attending to higher priority calls.

OfficeMax is Now Selling Bulletproof Backpacks. In case you needed another reason to sink deep into your chair and stare blankly at the wall as you consider how ridiculous our world has become, allow me to introduce you to bulletproof backpacks. You can buy one for your 4-year-old right now at OfficeMax. And, of course, WFAA decided to take one to the shooting range and see if they could blow a hole in it. The AR-15 did, and we now have this totally real quote: “Unfortunately, that is the weapon a lot of these school shootings are using. [The backpack] has potential for everything else, not for the rifles.”

Trammell Crow’s Redo Is Apparently Done. It took two years and $140 million, but one of downtown’s signature building now has a new look.