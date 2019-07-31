Leading Off (7/31/19)

Body Cam Footage Released in Tony Timpa Case. It shows Timpa—who called police for help and said he was off his medications for schizophrenia and depression—pinned to the grass repeating the phrase, “You’re gonna kill me.” He then lies motionless for several minutes while officers crack a couple jokes, apparently believing he’s asleep. He died shortly thereafter. The DMN’s Cary Aspinwall—D’s 2019 “best reporter”—and others at the paper have been pushing for this for three years. Three officers involved in the case were indicted following the original investigation, but District Attorney John Creuzot declined to prosecute.

Dallas Hits 100 Degrees. First time this year.

Frisco Man Claims the Cowboys Interfered in Zeke Traffic Crash. Ronnie Barnard Hill has now added the team to a lawsuit that already named Ezekiel Elliott over the January 2017 crash. He says the team conspired with Frisco authorities to downplay the accident and keep Zeke on the field, and is now asking for $20 million.

Plans Unveiled for the Buffalo Wild Wings Sports Experience Powered by Topgolf (at DFW International Airport). My initial thoughts are that it needs a longer name.