Your Daily Look at Early Voting Totals

Again courtesy of our data-manipulating FrontBurnervian, here are the charts you’ve been waiting for, the charts that put the wind under your ballots, the charts that that put the starch in your shirt, the charts that flip your giggle switch, the charts that perk you up when your 10-gallon hat is feeling 5 gallons flat, the charts that make it possible for you to drill oil wells just for fun, etc., etc. The top one reflects early voting through Saturday. The bottom one is the Krav Maga Komparison Chart,™ which compares current action to the same period leading up to the May 4 election.