Nature & Environment
Yesterday Was a Tough Day for Trees in East Dallas
I don't think I'm going out on a limb on this one.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 10, 2019 10:48 am
Here is a hat tip to the hardworking folks from the Park and Recreation Department. Coming around White Rock Lake this morning (photo above was taken at Tiffany and East Lawther, near Stone Tables Park), there were more downed old trees than I could count, and the guys from Park and Rec were getting after it with chainsaws. It looked to me like they have about four years of work ahead of them. Good luck, fellas.
