Society of Publication Designers Digs D’s Spread

D Magazine’s art director is a man named Kevin Goodbar. He’s one of the nicest, most talented, most patient, most selfless people I’ve worked with. And today happens to be his birthday. So how cool is it that the Society of Publication Designers gave him a little gift? Every day SPD publishes a “Nice Spread,” a nod to the best design work in newspapers and magazines around the world. Today Kevin got that nod. And, I hasten to add, the wink that accompanies that nod is aimed in the direction of Elizabeth Lavin, our staff photographer. She took the picture that opened “My Big, Dumb Divorce,” written by our own Catherine Downes.