The front door of the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

Local News

Shooter In Custody Outside Federal Courthouse, So Avoid the Area

The incident happened just in time for rush hour.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner June 17, 2019 10:10 am

Dallas police have a suspect in custody who apparently opened fire Monday morning with an assault rifle outside the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse.

Here is video from WFAA’s Jason Whitely, in which you can hear a drumbeat of gunshots.

 

Here’s another from a Fox 4 viewer, where you can see the guy in a black mask running across the street into a parking lot.

It’s not clear if anyone other than the shooter was injured. Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was on scene and got a photo of what appears to show the suspect wounded. A spokesman for the police department also emailed news outlets to ask that they not broadcast live the “tactical operation involving our robot.” That, apparently, is “the controlled detonation of a suspicious device inside the suspect’s vehicle,” according to Maj. Max Geron. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also on scene, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the FBI.

What we do know is that the area around Commerce and Lamar streets is one to avoid. Peter Simek was diverted this morning into the Cedars and around to Harwood, well north of the incident. He’d followed Zang into downtown and found Market Street backed up about three blocks. Police had the corner of Lamar and Young blocked off past City Hall. All traffic was diverted south on Lamar.

Peter says it looked like a four or five block grid had been closed around the courthouse. Expect it to stay that way for some time.

