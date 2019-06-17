Shooter In Custody Outside Federal Courthouse, So Avoid the Area

Dallas police have a suspect in custody who apparently opened fire Monday morning with an assault rifle outside the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse.

Here is video from WFAA’s Jason Whitely, in which you can hear a drumbeat of gunshots.

#BREAKING: Shots fired outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas this morning. You can hear a volley of gunfire in this clip. This went out as an active shooter. Dallas Police have a person in custody. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/tC9WVnB08q — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) June 17, 2019

Here’s another from a Fox 4 viewer, where you can see the guy in a black mask running across the street into a parking lot.

FOX 4 viewer Lane Brown shared video of the shooting suspect at Earle Cabell Federal Building. https://t.co/KGSFpr3evU pic.twitter.com/LUiIHYGDYv — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 17, 2019

It’s not clear if anyone other than the shooter was injured. Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was on scene and got a photo of what appears to show the suspect wounded. A spokesman for the police department also emailed news outlets to ask that they not broadcast live the “tactical operation involving our robot.” That, apparently, is “the controlled detonation of a suspicious device inside the suspect’s vehicle,” according to Maj. Max Geron. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also on scene, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the FBI.

What we do know is that the area around Commerce and Lamar streets is one to avoid. Peter Simek was diverted this morning into the Cedars and around to Harwood, well north of the incident. He’d followed Zang into downtown and found Market Street backed up about three blocks. Police had the corner of Lamar and Young blocked off past City Hall. All traffic was diverted south on Lamar.

Peter says it looked like a four or five block grid had been closed around the courthouse. Expect it to stay that way for some time.