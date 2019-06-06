Leading Off (6/6/19)

Brenda Delgado Trial Continues Today. She had denied knowing Kendra Hatcher, the Dallas dentist who was killed in 2015, but evidence says otherwise. In testimony yesterday, an analyst said Delgado had saved photos of Hatcher and Delgado’s ex-boyfriend Ricardo Paniagua, as well as his social security number. She was also tracking his iPhone location.

Lyda Hill Donates $4.6 Million to Help Combat HPV. The Dallas philanthropist wants to increase vaccination rates for human papillomavirus in counties across North Texas.

Man Arrested in Killing of DeSoto High School Classmate. Kenaijae Keon Anderson, who is 18, was arrested in the shooting death of 17-year-old Leroy Hawkins. Anderson admitted to the crime following his arrest.

Frisco Announces Interim Police Chief. For now, assistant Chief Greg Ward will fill the role starting June 14 since Police Chief John Bruce was hired away to Washington.